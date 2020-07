Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FS: 13/20 solas concord impellers #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2007 Location Southern, Virginia Age 38 Posts 134 FS: 13/20 solas concord impellers I have two solas concord 13/20 impellers for sale. They came off my 04 seadoo gtx 185 hp supercharged ski. One is in perfect condition and one is nicked up pretty good. Text 4342981119 for pictures. I will take $250 for good one and $150 for banged up one. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

