Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: HELP - GSX will not run correctly in the water #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2020 Location Green Bay Posts 3 HELP - GSX will not run correctly in the water I need help, I have tried just about everthing and I can't get my 97 GSX to run good in the water. The ski will not rev up in the water but sounds great when it is on the trailer. What am I missing? I tested the fuel pump last night and removed the return fuel line from the carbs and turn the even over and I am getting fuel. I also pressurized the fuel lines to see if I have any leaks and see/hear nothing. Looking at trying to bypass the fuel selector to see if this is the issue. Running out of ideas. HELP



New fuel selector (Not OEM) New fuel filters New fuel lines Both check valves cleaned on fuel vent lines and working Repaired F1 fuse on sending unit Rebuilt carbs with Mikiui kits including new 1.5 seat and needles Pop off pressure is about 33 PSI Carbs setting: Mag Low speed 1 turn, High speed 0, PTO side High speed 1/2 turn and Low speed 1 turn 150 compression on each cylinder New plugs Plug wires cut back 1/4" New carbon seal New wear ring #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 5,320 Re: HELP - GSX will not run correctly in the water Check the 15A fuse in the rear electrical box. My ‘96 GSX wasn’t revving at all after I rebuilt the motor and went to adjust the carbs. I found it would only idle in the water and it just bogged when I applied ANY amount of throttle. I checked that 15A fuse and it was partially burned and was creating a high resistance on the line to the MPEM. In turn keeping the ski from revving and gaining full throttle. After I replaced the fuse. It was full throttle after that.



I’ll attach the picture of the fuse when I find it... What would Chuck Norris do? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2020 Location Green Bay Posts 3 Re: HELP - GSX will not run correctly in the water I will take a look at that tonight and see if it is bad. I have extras so I will just change it out to be safe #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Where I can see the air I breathe... Posts 5,320 Re: HELP - GSX will not run correctly in the water In addition to checking/replacing the 15A fuse. You should take a meter and check the continuity of the fuse holder seat contacts. Just set the meter to resistance or the Omega(horse shoe) symbol on the meter and put one lead to one seat and the other lead to the other seat. You should hear a tone or a beep from the meter. Or see a very low resistance.



If everything is mechanically dialed in and set correctly. Your issue will be electrical. My ski was mechanically sound. Even the carb tuning. But the high resistance of the partially burnt fuse didnt allow the battery current to full reach the MPEM for proper operation. Last edited by Cliff; Today at 12:37 PM . What would Chuck Norris do? #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2020 Location Green Bay Posts 3 Re: HELP - GSX will not run correctly in the water I will test the fuse holder tonight with my meter



I am also going to put in a fresh set of plugs and bypass the fuel selector tonight and try it out again. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules