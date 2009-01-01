I need help, I have tried just about everthing and I can't get my 97 GSX to run good in the water. The ski will not rev up in the water but sounds great when it is on the trailer. What am I missing? I tested the fuel pump last night and removed the return fuel line from the carbs and turn the even over and I am getting fuel. I also pressurized the fuel lines to see if I have any leaks and see/hear nothing. Looking at trying to bypass the fuel selector to see if this is the issue. Running out of ideas. HELP
- New fuel selector (Not OEM)
- New fuel filters
- New fuel lines
- Both check valves cleaned on fuel vent lines and working
- Repaired F1 fuse on sending unit
- Rebuilt carbs with Mikiui kits including new 1.5 seat and needles
- Pop off pressure is about 33 PSI
- Carbs setting: Mag Low speed 1 turn, High speed 0, PTO side High speed 1/2 turn and Low speed 1 turn
- 150 compression on each cylinder
- New plugs
- Plug wires cut back 1/4"
- New carbon seal
- New wear ring