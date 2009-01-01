|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
xl1200 oil consumption
Over the 4th of July weekend my XL1200 didnt seem to use as much oil as it has in the past.
I filled up 2x over the weekend and the tank only went down about 1/4 of a tank.
While idling there was the usual smoky haze.
Yesterday, while troubleshooting another issue, I noticed oil in the bottom of the hull.
The same amount of oil was there when there when I prepped it for the weekend and obviously I have a small leak in the lines or tank.
Where can I find the oil lines and clamps (besides dealership) to replace/troubleshoot.
Or, should I remove the oiling system all together and premix? Where can I find this kit?
Re: premix - what do I do if I'm out on river/lake and I fill up from 1/4 or 1/2 tank re: amount of oil to add - is it possible to 'overmix' the ratios?
Sure I could find a chart, laminate it, and put in the front storage area for reference.
TYIA for any ideas.
Lance and Jennifer Dammeyer
Franklin, TN
