Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: xl1200 oil consumption #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2020 Location TN Age 50 Posts 3 xl1200 oil consumption Over the 4th of July weekend my XL1200 didnt seem to use as much oil as it has in the past.



I filled up 2x over the weekend and the tank only went down about 1/4 of a tank.



While idling there was the usual smoky haze.



Yesterday, while troubleshooting another issue, I noticed oil in the bottom of the hull.



The same amount of oil was there when there when I prepped it for the weekend and obviously I have a small leak in the lines or tank.



Where can I find the oil lines and clamps (besides dealership) to replace/troubleshoot.



Or, should I remove the oiling system all together and premix? Where can I find this kit?



Re: premix - what do I do if I'm out on river/lake and I fill up from 1/4 or 1/2 tank re: amount of oil to add - is it possible to 'overmix' the ratios?



Sure I could find a chart, laminate it, and put in the front storage area for reference.



TYIA for any ideas.



Lance and Jennifer Dammeyer

