|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
XL1200 needs starter fluid on initial startup - then after sitting 5 minutes
My 1998 XL1200 is starting to act up a bit.
On initial start of a day it needs a tiny bit of starting fluid to get going - then is all good until after I stop for more than 5-7 minutes. It will again need a little help (starting fluid)
Every once in a while, after getting help to start, it will kind of bog down for a few seconds and then clear up and run fine.
After reading here on the forum I likely need to change my fuel filter, and maybe even my lines.
I'm a retired USAF jet mechanic and know my way around motors - however, haven't torn in the carbs...do I need to?
Can/should I run SeaFoam or another cleaner in fuel?
Lance & Jennifer Dammeyer
Franklin, TN
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules