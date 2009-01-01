My 1998 XL1200 is starting to act up a bit.

On initial start of a day it needs a tiny bit of starting fluid to get going - then is all good until after I stop for more than 5-7 minutes. It will again need a little help (starting fluid)
Every once in a while, after getting help to start, it will kind of bog down for a few seconds and then clear up and run fine.

After reading here on the forum I likely need to change my fuel filter, and maybe even my lines.

I'm a retired USAF jet mechanic and know my way around motors - however, haven't torn in the carbs...do I need to?

Can/should I run SeaFoam or another cleaner in fuel?

Lance & Jennifer Dammeyer
Franklin, TN