XL1200 needs starter fluid on initial startup - then after sitting 5 minutes

My 1998 XL1200 is starting to act up a bit.



On initial start of a day it needs a tiny bit of starting fluid to get going - then is all good until after I stop for more than 5-7 minutes. It will again need a little help (starting fluid)

Every once in a while, after getting help to start, it will kind of bog down for a few seconds and then clear up and run fine.



After reading here on the forum I likely need to change my fuel filter, and maybe even my lines.



I'm a retired USAF jet mechanic and know my way around motors - however, haven't torn in the carbs...do I need to?



Can/should I run SeaFoam or another cleaner in fuel?



Lance & Jennifer Dammeyer

