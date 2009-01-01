|
1998 Kawasaki SXI Pro - NJ
1998 Kawasaki SXI Pro
Very clean, unmolested, basically stock fresh water ski that runs great.
Have registration and will provide bill of sale, stand is not included, no trailer.
Can ship anywhere, no problem.
Asking $3,750 OBO
If the ad is up, its still available.
2000 Donzi 22ZX - 425HP, 496ci Merc, 70mph GPS...
