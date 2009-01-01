 1998 Kawasaki SXI Pro - NJ
  Today, 05:50 AM
    treemoney
    Join Date
    Apr 2008
    Location
    NJ
    Posts
    17

    1998 Kawasaki SXI Pro - NJ

    1998 Kawasaki SXI Pro


    Very clean, unmolested, basically stock fresh water ski that runs great.


    Have registration and will provide bill of sale, stand is not included, no trailer.

    Can ship anywhere, no problem.


    Asking $3,750 OBO


    If the ad is up, its still available.
    2000 Donzi 22ZX - 425HP, 496ci Merc, 70mph GPS...
