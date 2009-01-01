Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 95 Speedster intermittent no start #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2013 Location Sacramento, CA Age 31 Posts 32 95 Speedster intermittent no start Hey guys, the latest project has me working on a '95 Sea-Doo speedster with the 657 motors. It occasionally will fire and runs great while running, will re fire up right away multiple times. Walk away for 5 min and then she won't start again. The battery is fully charged and the blower/ bilge works good.

I have somewhat narrowed it down to what I think is an MPEM problem but would like everyone's opinion.



Have checked all my connections and the ignition/dess and everything is good as far as I can find. I have taken the main connector plug off the side of the electrical box and greased everything, no corrosion in there. Have checked the voltage between the battery and the block to test the ground cables.

When it will not start it has no power up at the black with yellow stripe coming to the ignition. But when it does it will have power there obviously. Generally the beeper does not work unless it is right after I've gotten it to start randomly. Every time I mess with something new and it starts I get excited but that unfortunately doesn't last long.



Thanks for the help in advance

PS: I suck at electrical but have enough knowledge to get myself in trouble so please be patient with my learning 😁

