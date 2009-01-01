 WTB waterbox for 550
pxctoday

  Today, 07:37 PM
    BootlegRyder
    BootlegRyder is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2015
    Posts
    10

    WTB waterbox for 550

    Looking for a clean waterbox
  Today, 08:30 PM
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,171

    Re: WTB waterbox for 550

    Stocker ? What year ski ?
  Today, 08:53 PM
    BootlegRyder
    BootlegRyder is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jan 2015
    Posts
    10

    Re: WTB waterbox for 550

    Quote Originally Posted by Bionic racing View Post
    Stocker ? What year ski ?
    its an 89. Preferably an aftermarket box
