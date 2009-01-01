Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1991 Kawasaki 650sx fuel delivery problems #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Dunmore PA Posts 1 1991 Kawasaki 650sx fuel delivery problems I am new to rebuilds and have just started on my father's old ski that was idling in the garage.



I did the easy stuff like replacing the old battery and spark plugs. I even replaced the engine head gasket because water was getting in the cylinders. Anyway, weeks ago I could only get the ski to start if I poured a little gas directly into the carb. When it would start, it would run for a few seconds and then shut off. Also, there was thick white exhaust. I figured it was burning oil and it didn't appear to be getting gas. I just replaced the pulse fuel pump however and there still seems to be no fuel flowing.



All of the fuel lines are very old hoses, as well as the pulse line. I am wondering if there is not enough pressure being generated to force fuel into the pump?



Any thoughts or suggestions would be appreciated.



Thanks,



Id recommend replacing all the fuel lines. You can get by the foot of good 1/4in fuel line from the auto parts store (none of that transparent BS that gets hard and brittle in a season). Make sure the fuel selector is free and flows fuel (you can easily remove the fuel selector and rebuild it with like one O ring from the hardware store). Also pull the tank pickups out of the tank, inspect and clean, drain the tank completely and get any sediment etc out of the bottom of the tank. Then put some fresh fuel in (premix if necessary) along with some good fuel stabilizer (i like startron enzyme fuel treatment). Also remember, Standard fuel line IS NOT SUBMERSIBLE. So if you need to replace lines INSIDE the tank for the tank pickups, you need to get some gates submersible line.



