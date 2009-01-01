Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Spark Carbon Core Hull #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2008 Location Ketchikan, Alaska Age 28 Posts 286 Spark Carbon Core Hull 2020 VK Composites Carbon Core Bottom Deck Hull with stock coolers. Take your busted up Spark and bring it a long new life or the perfect platform for a turbo build. This hull weighs the same as Sea Doo Poly Tech. I have one in stock. The full carbons sold instantly and I have more of those going to be built but this one needs a home.



907 617- 7277



Located in Lake Havasu City Arizona, will ship anywhere



$4400IMG_8147.JPGIMG_8146.JPGIMG_8145.JPGIMG_8144.JPGIMG_8143.JPG



www.TnTUnlimited.rocks

www.TNTUnlimited.rocks



Pro Rider , Trainer, Performer

