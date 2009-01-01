|
Spark Carbon Core Hull
2020 VK Composites Carbon Core Bottom Deck Hull with stock coolers. Take your busted up Spark and bring it a long new life or the perfect platform for a turbo build. This hull weighs the same as Sea Doo Poly Tech. I have one in stock. The full carbons sold instantly and I have more of those going to be built but this one needs a home.
907 617- 7277
Located in Lake Havasu City Arizona, will ship anywhere
$4400IMG_8147.JPGIMG_8146.JPGIMG_8145.JPGIMG_8144.JPGIMG_8143.JPG
www.TnTUnlimited.rocks
