'96 750 SS LED Gauge Testing
Wondering if anyone knows how to test these gauges properly. I really just want to know if my high temp LED is working before I put the new engine in. If I put +12V to the R and BR wire and -12v to the BK wire I get the fuel empty LED to light up. If I had the sender out I could probably test further for the fuel scale.. But on the temp gauge, it shows negative and positive from the CDI with what looks like diodes in series after the CDI box... I put +12 and -12 to the temp gauge R/Y wire and got nothing... That's while I had the battery still on BK and R... My meter read 12V potential between R/Y and the + batt terminal. OR do i just buy a new used fuel gauge and stop being crazy?
IMG_20200721_212009.jpg
IMG_20200722_213844.jpg
