Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2018 Sea Doo TXT 300 steering #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2007 Location New England Posts 2,196 Blog Entries 1 2018 Sea Doo TXT 300 steering I was pulling my pump out for a prop and wear ring change and thought the steering cable had to come out also. Now I have a mess. I got it working but I don't trust it because the last two rides it quit steering left. I t works now with a hack. I zip ties the cable to a hose snugly inside the hull. Do you think the back will hold for the rest of the season? And I intend to fix it off season. But I need to know what goes where and what gozinta.



