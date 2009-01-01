Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Seadoo RX 951 DI In-Line Fuel Filter #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2008 Location New Jersey Posts 14 Seadoo RX 951 DI In-Line Fuel Filter Anyone know which in-line fuel filter I can use to replace the OEM filter on my 01 RX DI? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 43 Posts 6,131 Re: Seadoo RX 951 DI In-Line Fuel Filter Baldwin BF1049 http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



