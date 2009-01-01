 Seadoo RX 951 DI In-Line Fuel Filter
  Today, 07:03 PM #1
    LOUIS13
    Seadoo RX 951 DI In-Line Fuel Filter

    Anyone know which in-line fuel filter I can use to replace the OEM filter on my 01 RX DI?
  Today, 07:39 PM #2
    Myself
    Re: Seadoo RX 951 DI In-Line Fuel Filter

    Baldwin BF1049
  Today, 07:47 PM #3
    LOUIS13
    Re: Seadoo RX 951 DI In-Line Fuel Filter

    Quote Originally Posted by Myself View Post
    Baldwin BF1049
    Thanks...Can I install this with regular hose clamps or do I need the crimp style?
