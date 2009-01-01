|
Seadoo RX 951 DI In-Line Fuel Filter
Anyone know which in-line fuel filter I can use to replace the OEM filter on my 01 RX DI?
Re: Seadoo RX 951 DI In-Line Fuel Filter
Re: Seadoo RX 951 DI In-Line Fuel Filter
Thanks...Can I install this with regular hose clamps or do I need the crimp style?
Baldwin BF1049
