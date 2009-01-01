Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2003 GP1300 No Spark #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location RHODE ISLAND Age 50 Posts 1 2003 GP1300 No Spark Hi. I"m new to the forum and have a question about my GP not having any spark in any cylinders. Thanks to the post on here I have been able to install the d-plate and home made pump seal kit. After installing the d-plate the GP ran so much better. I rode about 35 miles in the ocean and halfway through the ride the machine starting running really rough. I was able to limp to shore and upon open looking into the engine compartment I could see that there was a nut that holds the exhaust, which had come loose and was up against the center cylinder. I tightened it and it was running fine again. Apparently it was grounding out that cylinder. I continued the ride with no further issues and flushed out the machine with fresh water when I got home. I also lightly misted the engine compartment then sprayed it with silicone. I left the seat off for two days to let things dry out and when I went to start it the engine would crank over but would not fire up. After looking through a ton of post I began trying what I could. I am not that familiar with trouble shooting electrical issues but I can use a meter and do some basic testing. Not sure if I messed up the computer or another device because of the spark plug grounding out. Could misting down the engine and silicone have caused this?



Here is what I did:

1. Checked start/stop switch - seems to be working fine. No corrosion.

2. Disconnected the tilt sensor switch

3. Checked all fuses - good

4. Sprayed lubricant onto the throttle cable - seems to snap back fine

5. Installed new battery

6. Bypassed the spark plugs with a screw driver



Any and all help would be greatly appreciated.



Thanks,

