|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
2003 GP1300 No Spark
Hi. I"m new to the forum and have a question about my GP not having any spark in any cylinders. Thanks to the post on here I have been able to install the d-plate and home made pump seal kit. After installing the d-plate the GP ran so much better. I rode about 35 miles in the ocean and halfway through the ride the machine starting running really rough. I was able to limp to shore and upon open looking into the engine compartment I could see that there was a nut that holds the exhaust, which had come loose and was up against the center cylinder. I tightened it and it was running fine again. Apparently it was grounding out that cylinder. I continued the ride with no further issues and flushed out the machine with fresh water when I got home. I also lightly misted the engine compartment then sprayed it with silicone. I left the seat off for two days to let things dry out and when I went to start it the engine would crank over but would not fire up. After looking through a ton of post I began trying what I could. I am not that familiar with trouble shooting electrical issues but I can use a meter and do some basic testing. Not sure if I messed up the computer or another device because of the spark plug grounding out. Could misting down the engine and silicone have caused this?
Here is what I did:
1. Checked start/stop switch - seems to be working fine. No corrosion.
2. Disconnected the tilt sensor switch
3. Checked all fuses - good
4. Sprayed lubricant onto the throttle cable - seems to snap back fine
5. Installed new battery
6. Bypassed the spark plugs with a screw driver
Any and all help would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks,
Mark
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules