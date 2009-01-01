i recently purchased a 2005 F12x and have added solas impeller to remedy cavitation.

The engine runs funky between 3000-4000 rpm it cuts power like its hitting a rev limiter. If i gas it and pass through the 3-4k quickly there is no missing/cutting.

So it idles and goes to 3k and from 4-6k no problem. But alot of the riding is in that 3-4k range so it makes for a crappy day. I pull a tube and with the extra load i am able to keep it over 4k and runs perfect.

I have changed plugs twice and checked electrical connection. Turbo works great and hits hard 4k+.

Compression is great plugs have all looked great. Never had a warning come on and i couldnt get any codes out of computer. Any ideas? MAP sensor maybe?

I have mechanic experience but first time pwc owner.