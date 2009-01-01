Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: running bad 3000-4000 rpms #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Utah Posts 1 running bad 3000-4000 rpms i recently purchased a 2005 F12x and have added solas impeller to remedy cavitation.



The engine runs funky between 3000-4000 rpm it cuts power like its hitting a rev limiter. If i gas it and pass through the 3-4k quickly there is no missing/cutting.



So it idles and goes to 3k and from 4-6k no problem. But alot of the riding is in that 3-4k range so it makes for a crappy day. I pull a tube and with the extra load i am able to keep it over 4k and runs perfect.



I have changed plugs twice and checked electrical connection. Turbo works great and hits hard 4k+.



Compression is great plugs have all looked great. Never had a warning come on and i couldnt get any codes out of computer. Any ideas? MAP sensor maybe?



