|
|
-
running bad 3000-4000 rpms
i recently purchased a 2005 F12x and have added solas impeller to remedy cavitation.
The engine runs funky between 3000-4000 rpm it cuts power like its hitting a rev limiter. If i gas it and pass through the 3-4k quickly there is no missing/cutting.
So it idles and goes to 3k and from 4-6k no problem. But alot of the riding is in that 3-4k range so it makes for a crappy day. I pull a tube and with the extra load i am able to keep it over 4k and runs perfect.
I have changed plugs twice and checked electrical connection. Turbo works great and hits hard 4k+.
Compression is great plugs have all looked great. Never had a warning come on and i couldnt get any codes out of computer. Any ideas? MAP sensor maybe?
I have mechanic experience but first time pwc owner.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)
- Miltonhaf
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules