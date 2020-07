Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2004 sxr wonít crank. #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2009 Location puyallup Age 33 Posts 318 2004 sxr wonít crank. Hey guys, having a wierd issue with my ski. I have a no crank scenario. Replaced starter relay. And tried different start stop switches. Only cranks when I just the relay. And no spark.



new battery too. I donít know what is causing it.





any ideas? Thanks for the help! 04 sxr800

03 stxr 1200

95 hx

96 malibu sunsetter

