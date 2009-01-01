|
96 Yamaha Waveventure Tuning Help!!
Hey guys, Im newly registered to this site but have always loved the knowledge shared here! Im hoping you guys can shed a little light on my issues! I live in cache valley (4500) on my 96 wave venture 1100 I rebuilt carbs got it on the water and with the stock jets it was always seemed to be getting too much fuel, so with the elevation Im at I downsized my main jets down to the next available size and now it seems to run lean. It starts and idles great but if I grab the throttle it dies. I have to convince the ski that it wants to go. I run it at 1/4 throttle and slowly try adding more and more fuel til it takes and hits the powerband. Cant quite figure it out and Ive tried adjusting the high jet screw a little and seemed to help it a little. Not sure if I need to adjust more or if there is something else Im missing! Would love your feedback! Thanks
