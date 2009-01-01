Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 Yamaha Waveventure Tuning Help!! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location Logan, Utah Posts 1 96 Yamaha Waveventure Tuning Help!! Hey guys, Im newly registered to this site but have always loved the knowledge shared here! Im hoping you guys can shed a little light on my issues! I live in cache valley (4500) on my 96 wave venture 1100 I rebuilt carbs got it on the water and with the stock jets it was always seemed to be getting too much fuel, so with the elevation Im at I downsized my main jets down to the next available size and now it seems to run lean. It starts and idles great but if I grab the throttle it dies. I have to convince the ski that it wants to go. I run it at 1/4 throttle and slowly try adding more and more fuel til it takes and hits the powerband. Cant quite figure it out and Ive tried adjusting the high jet screw a little and seemed to help it a little. Not sure if I need to adjust more or if there is something else Im missing! Would love your feedback! Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules