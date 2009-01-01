|
|
-
I dream skis
My Westcoast RC-520 doesn't fly ?
Can anyone give me a starting point to troubleshoot why this ski won't fly? My Mod piston port 550 with a 440 pump kills this thing. It runs smooth like a stock 550sx but with all the components I want it to rip. It doesn't seem to scream like other 550's. The plugs look like a good color so I don't want to lean it out anymore...
0B34F0D3-DAE7-48DA-8438-7E303886E302.JPGIMG_0862.jpg
RC-520 cylinder with cut out pistons
Compression on both front and back is 175
Oceanpro Head
Wescoast Intake
Westcoast Pipe
Dual Mikuni 38 carb
As for the impeller I had a 16 and I ordered a 19 but 21 was inscribed on the prop and it made no difference.
Could it be one or all of the following...
Stock pump with no bore
Water cooling not set up right?
My prop was under pitched and now I'm over pitched
running a long pipe and should be a 1/2 pipe ?
Maybe I do need to lean out the carb a bit?
Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated...
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)
- candysucker
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules