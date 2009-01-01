Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: My Westcoast RC-520 doesn't fly ? #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2009 Location Ontario, Canada Age 43 Posts 536 My Westcoast RC-520 doesn't fly ? Can anyone give me a starting point to troubleshoot why this ski won't fly? My Mod piston port 550 with a 440 pump kills this thing. It runs smooth like a stock 550sx but with all the components I want it to rip. It doesn't seem to scream like other 550's. The plugs look like a good color so I don't want to lean it out anymore...



0B34F0D3-DAE7-48DA-8438-7E303886E302.JPGIMG_0862.jpg



RC-520 cylinder with cut out pistons

Compression on both front and back is 175

Oceanpro Head

Wescoast Intake

Westcoast Pipe

Dual Mikuni 38 carb

As for the impeller I had a 16 and I ordered a 19 but 21 was inscribed on the prop and it made no difference.



Could it be one or all of the following...

Stock pump with no bore

Water cooling not set up right?

My prop was under pitched and now I'm over pitched

running a long pipe and should be a 1/2 pipe ?

Maybe I do need to lean out the carb a bit?



