|
|
-
SXR800 Wetpipe
I;e heard that Factory Pipe has discontinued making the wetpipe for the sxr800. Does anyone know where I could find one or someone that might have one in good shape for sale? I was always meaning to get one for my ski and haven't ridden it in a few years, now I'm doing some work to it and just found out that they stopped making it and everyone I call doesn't have it in stock anymore.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- Chad95
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules