Sxi pro bending plug electrodes Iíve got an sxi pro with a factory pipe I picked up beginning of the year other than the pipe engine seems all stock. Ran fine all year until about 2 weeks ago every couple rides Iíll bend an electrode just on the front cylinder. Seemed to narrow it down last night to only happening when I fall and restart the ski. Used a camera and didnít see an signs of the piston hitting the plug. Any thoughts would be appreciated.

