2004 Polaris Msx 150
Hi Im new to this forum. I am trying to help a gentleman out with his 2004 Polaris Msx 150 that he removed the wiring from the starter solenoid. His starter I replaced and starter solenoid with factory original but come to find out it wasnt correct how he had the solenoid hooked up. I have 6 wires.
The main positive going upto one terminal and the main negative to the engine block housing bolt. Theres 4 more wires that I dont know where they go to either being connected to ground, the starter solenoid positive side or starter side? Anyone have a picture of their Polaris starter solenoid wiring or any suggestions to help thank you
