Engine seized.
I love my js300 although I know most of you think that's crazy. Slow but fun and it's all I can afford. Last week it finally died on me after years of taking me on adventures.
Here's what happened:
Ran my jetski until completely out of fuel (first time doing that)
Swam it to shore attempting to start along the way
Attempted to start again after adding gas once home
Went from cranking to a click that I thought was dead battery
Not dead battery... Seized engine. Friend that tore it apart said bad crank shaft and bearings, not worth fixing.
Did attempting to start it too many times seize that engine? Seems like a coincidence the first time I ran out of gas the engine seized trying to restart. It was a cold engine at that point (45 minute drive home) but the starter seized it nonetheless.
You all with think I'm f-ing crazy but I'm replacing the engine with another js300 engine being shipped across the country for about $400 shipped. Direct swap and I'm back on the water asap. Don't want to seize the next (ancient) engine, this ski only gets one ressurection. Advice?
