750 x2

No stamp cylinders

Milled head

190psi

Dual Blackjack carbs

MotoTassanari Reed stuffers

3 intake spacers

Factory Pipes Product head pipe

FPP chamber

FFP water box

Sxr cdi

Sxr steering cable

UMI steering stem

Dual 500gph bilges

13/19 Skat Trak impeller

TBM pump stuffer

Custom trim lever

Finger throttle

2 layers carbon fiber on bottom of hull

Hood and gas fill shaved, 3 layers carbon fiber

Custom Kandy Blue paint



$4200 96 xp stocker w/ the works

96 xp stocker

96 xp project

92 X2 650/750 conv build



90 JS440/650sx conversion

04 YfZ450

