Ive recently had the engine of my 1995 Wave Raider (stock 62T) rebuilt from the bottom up by a professional shop. Both cylinders were compression tested today and both came back at 160.
I wanted to try to rebuild the carbs myself to try and learn more about how these things work.
I rebuilt both carbs with Mikuni kits and ensured they were clean and assembled properly. I did test the pop off pressure on carbs and it was popping off at 55.
Today I put the ski in the water and started it to get the new engine break in process going. Riding at idle seems to be fairly good, but as soon as I pull the throttle (1/4) to try and accelerate Up to 5MPH, the engine starts to go and then dies right off but doesnt stall.... so there is no acceleration.
I assume this has to do with my carb rebuild job but Im not really familiar with how to troubleshoot/correct this issue. I stoped into my local Yamaha dealer and they said they would need to look at it but would likely cost over $1k to diagnose and tun!!!! WTF!!!
Does anyone have any steps/recommendations on how to correct this?
