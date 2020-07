Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 900stx loading up with fuel #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jan 2012 Location on the water Posts 1,164 900stx loading up with fuel Looking for some help on my 99 stx 900 it was running great then all of a sudden it started running really rich was like a light switch I just took the reeds out thinking it may have broken one but they look perfect. Itís completely stock with the cv carbs and oil injection. Would like to ride this weekend and ideas where to start would help. Compression 115 mag 115 center and 110 pto





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules