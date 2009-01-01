 WTB: kawi 650sx 42mm inlet headpipe with rubber coupler end
  Today, 11:48 AM #1
    nd4spdbh
    nd4spdbh is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jan 2018
    Location
    So Cal
    Posts
    123

    WTB: kawi 650sx 42mm inlet headpipe with rubber coupler end

    Hi All,

    Looking for a kawi 650sx headpipe with the 42mm inlet and the rubber coupler end (not the flange type of the early x2's)

    One like this

    but with a 42mm inlet.
  Today, 12:03 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,166

    Re: WTB: kawi 650sx 42mm inlet headpipe with rubber coupler end

    You need the silver one 91 and up
  Today, 12:28 PM #3
    nd4spdbh
    nd4spdbh is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jan 2018
    Location
    So Cal
    Posts
    123

    Re: WTB: kawi 650sx 42mm inlet headpipe with rubber coupler end

    Correct, thats what im looking for. (pic above was just for reference as there are the TS and early x2 flange headpipes)
  Today, 12:36 PM #4
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,166

    Re: WTB: kawi 650sx 42mm inlet headpipe with rubber coupler end

    10/4 , only have 39 ones here
