WTB: kawi 650sx 42mm inlet headpipe with rubber coupler end
Hi All,
Looking for a kawi 650sx headpipe with the 42mm inlet and the rubber coupler end (not the flange type of the early x2's)
One like this
but with a 42mm inlet.
You need the silver one 91 and up
Correct, thats what im looking for. (pic above was just for reference as there are the TS and early x2 flange headpipes)
10/4 , only have 39 ones here
