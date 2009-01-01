Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: WTB: kawi 650sx 42mm inlet headpipe with rubber coupler end #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2018 Location So Cal Posts 123 WTB: kawi 650sx 42mm inlet headpipe with rubber coupler end Hi All,



Looking for a kawi 650sx headpipe with the 42mm inlet and the rubber coupler end (not the flange type of the early x2's)



One like this



You need the silver one 91 and up

Correct, thats what im looking for. (pic above was just for reference as there are the TS and early x2 flange headpipes)

10/4 , only have 39 ones here

