STX 15F Pulled gasket/o'ring out of fuel tank?????
I was adding some fuel via a gas can to my STX-15F and when I removed the filler hose from the gas tank it appears to have pulled out some sort of gasket or o'ring from inside the tank.
I can see where something like this may be needed for sealing the cap but the safety chain prevent this from seating directly beneath the cap. I also cannot see how it would just rest inside the tank on top of something as that won't seal anything.
Anyone know what may be going on?
Here is what I think the part is on the diagram and also an image I just took. In this image, I have placed the gasket inside the safety chain where I think it may actually do some good. But now that I have seen how deformed it is, I am just going to remove it until I can figure out where it came from.
Maybe a fellow owner can check their gas tank and see what is visible?
KawasakiJetSkiOring.png
JetSkiOring.jpg
NC
