Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Which rideplate is this? (Yamaha Superjet 701) #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2008 Location Germany - Ingolstadt Posts 64 Which rideplate is this? (Yamaha Superjet 701) Hi guys,

i got an used rideplate for my Superjet 701.

Can someone guess which brand it could be?

The prepossessor curtailed it a bit so i canīt read the manufacturer.

Thanks!



20200626_225138.jpg 20200720_211500.jpg

