I either bought the wrong carb or the intake manifold that came in the pile of parts is the wrong size.



The manifold bolts are 3" apart, and the carb holes are 2.5" apart. Obviously not going to fit. The Carb is a Mikuni 38 from Summit racing: https://www.summitracing.com/parts/MKU-BN38-34-8113



Also I am googling stock js440 manifolds and none of them have the webbing like this one does.



Can anyone confirm that I have the right carb before I buy a used manifold off eBay?



IMG_0167.JPG

Eh. I think I figured it out.

The JS440 gasket kit I had has gaskets for both sides of the carb, and they do fit my carb correctly. Thus the manifold is the problem. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

