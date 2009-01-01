|
|
-
86 x2 waterbox vs all following waterbox years
i am running an 86 waterbox in my x2, and would like to know why it is considered "the best waterbox out of all stock waterboxes". one reason, must be that it has elbows welded on, so it makes for fewer leaking points, but what are some other advantages?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- Rideallseasons
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules