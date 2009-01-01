Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: super chicken seat cover #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2009 Location santa barbara/redding Posts 3,711 Blog Entries 1 super chicken seat cover any ideas for replacing the seat cover on a kawasaki sc, couldn't find any replacements and I'm sure upholstery shops are swamped right now and too expensive #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location California Posts 5 Re: super chicken seat cover B0C04771-7E25-4818-9DCF-5C95CBC46C5B.jpegI just got mine from Jettrim. Fantastic quality Last edited by 89jetmate; Today at 04:20 PM . Reason: Added picture #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2009 Location santa barbara/redding Posts 3,711 Blog Entries 1 Re: super chicken seat cover that looks expensive, but yes they do great work. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules