super chicken seat cover
any ideas for replacing the seat cover on a kawasaki sc, couldn't find any replacements and I'm sure upholstery shops are swamped right now and too expensive
Re: super chicken seat cover
B0C04771-7E25-4818-9DCF-5C95CBC46C5B.jpegI just got mine from Jettrim. Fantastic quality
Re: super chicken seat cover
that looks expensive, but yes they do great work.
