 super chicken seat cover
  1. Today, 04:15 PM #1
    SBrider
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    santa barbara/redding
    Posts
    3,711
    Blog Entries
    1

    super chicken seat cover

    any ideas for replacing the seat cover on a kawasaki sc, couldn't find any replacements and I'm sure upholstery shops are swamped right now and too expensive
  2. Today, 04:17 PM #2
    89jetmate
    Join Date
    Apr 2019
    Location
    California
    Posts
    5

    Re: super chicken seat cover

    B0C04771-7E25-4818-9DCF-5C95CBC46C5B.jpegI just got mine from Jettrim. Fantastic quality
  3. Today, 04:28 PM #3
    SBrider
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    santa barbara/redding
    Posts
    3,711
    Blog Entries
    1

    Re: super chicken seat cover

    that looks expensive, but yes they do great work.
