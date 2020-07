Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 big pin stator #1 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2015 Location Huntsville AL Posts 522 750 big pin stator $110 shipped. works. 5 wire. from big pin. Im pretty sure it fits sxr as well

2020-07-18.jpg Last edited by scottw090; Today at 03:31 PM .



>>>750sx restoration thread<<<



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules