Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: 96 787 Wiring Q #1 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2014 Location Pismo Age 55 Posts 917 Blog Entries 1 96 787 Wiring Q Can someone tell me what the three sets of wiring plugs go to on the front of the mpem box? 20200720_115942.jpg

96 xp stocker

96 xp project

92 X2 650/750 conv build



90 JS440/650sx conversion

04 YfZ450

#2 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2014 Location Pismo Age 55 Posts 917 Blog Entries 1 Re: 96 787 Wiring Q 20200720_121914.jpg



Sorry, I meant this one on the other end

96 xp stocker

96 xp project

92 X2 650/750 conv build



90 JS440/650sx conversion

04 YfZ450

#3 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2006 Location Kansas City, Missouri... cuz when the icecaps melt, my house becomes ocean-front property...bytches. Age 40 Posts 992 Re: 96 787 Wiring Q In your 2nd post, that plug exits aft but actually turns around to the front of the ski and it connects to the info gauge. "The test of the machine is the satisfaction it gives you. There isn't any other test. If the machine produces tranquility it's right. If it disturbs you it's wrong until either the machine or your mind is changed."



-Robert M. Pirsig, Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance



Rides: 2 x 96XP // 99XPL // 02RX Currently rebuilding

#4 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2014 Location Pismo Age 55 Posts 917 Blog Entries 1 Re: 96 787 Wiring Q Thank you.

And the plug in front?

96 xp stocker

96 xp project

92 X2 650/750 conv build



90 JS440/650sx conversion

04 YfZ450

#5 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2014 Location Pismo Age 55 Posts 917 Blog Entries 1 Re: 96 787 Wiring Q The one pictured on the right...

I believe it's a blk/blk/wht

96 xp stocker

96 xp project

92 X2 650/750 conv build



90 JS440/650sx conversion

04 YfZ450

#6 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2006 Location Kansas City, Missouri... cuz when the icecaps melt, my house becomes ocean-front property...bytches. Age 40 Posts 992 Re: 96 787 Wiring Q They should find corresponding plugs route to the Rear Electrical box and VTS respectively. The four wire plug connects to the HEAD TEMP SENSOR(Tan), Main Fused Power(Red/Purple), Starter Solenoid(Yellow/Red), and Ignition Coil(White). "The test of the machine is the satisfaction it gives you. There isn't any other test. If the machine produces tranquility it's right. If it disturbs you it's wrong until either the machine or your mind is changed."



-Robert M. Pirsig, Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance



Rides: 2 x 96XP // 99XPL // 02RX Currently rebuilding

