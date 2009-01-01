 Project 1993 750SX Propeller, Intake Grate, Ride Plate
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 02:53 PM #1
    Chitownski
    Chitownski is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    Chicago, IL
    Posts
    16

    Project 1993 750SX Propeller, Intake Grate, Ride Plate

    Over the past 3 weeks, I took a moldy, dirty, broken '93 750SX and fixed it all with the help of some great people on these forums. Thank you all!

    Before and After:

    03.jpg IMG_1214.jpg

    This past weekend, we took it out and it worked great! Actually, it did porpoise quite a bit, but I'm a bigger guy (6'3", 250 lbs).
    Then I got home and noticed the pump nozzle was loose. That probably contributed to the rideability a bit.
    I didn't notice it earlier (or it happened on the ride), but the lower screw was missing.

    Super easy to fix, but why not upgrade? I could use some help and advice, please.

    CURRENTLY (see photos at bottom)
    Propeller: I'm not sure what's in there. Can anyone tell? I assume it's an upgrade since this ski has almost everything else upgraded.
    Intake Grate: PJS - Any good? It's beat up.
    Ride Plate: PJS - Any good?

    UPGRADES
    Again, I'm 6'3" and 250 lbs. My main goals should be getting out of the hole faster and rideability.
    75% of the time, I'm riding lakes and rivers...mostly smooth. Every once in a while, I get out on Lake Michigan where the waves can be challenging.
    I also understand that I need to ride, ride, ride. The more I ride, the better I'll get and the better I'll handle the ski.
    BUT...I still want the best setup for my body type to start.
    This website had a ton of great info: https://www.groupk.com/k750.htm

    My conclusions so far:
    Propeller:     I read a bunch of forums and the Skat-Trak 9'-17' pitch seems to be the way to go. I really need to know what I have first.
    Intake Grate: I read that the Jet Dynamics is the "deepest" one. https://www.blowsion.com/intake-grat...older-kawi-750
    Ride Plate: Since I'm a bigger guy, I need an extended plate, right? Should help reduce the porpoising. Again, I read Jet Dynamics is very good.
    Anything else? What about an Intake Pump Stuffer: https://www.vintagejetski.com/produc...-pump-stuffer/

    Thanks!
    Brian

    IMG_1287.jpg IMG_1288.jpg IMG_1289.jpg IMG_1291.jpg IMG_1292.jpg IMG_1293.jpg IMG_1294.jpg IMG_1295.jpg IMG_1296.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:20 PM #2
    scottw090
    scottw090 is online now
    I dream skis scottw090's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Huntsville AL
    Posts
    522

    Re: Project 1993 750SX Propeller, Intake Grate, Ride Plate

    looks good to me. you may just be able to see the stamp on the prop if you look from the exit nozzle. Worx makes a pretty long plate ... #307 i think. handling mods are all personal preference anyways.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:45 PM #3
    Chitownski
    Chitownski is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    Chicago, IL
    Posts
    16

    Re: Project 1993 750SX Propeller, Intake Grate, Ride Plate

    Thanks. I see you did a project 750SX too. Any other recommendations?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 