Project 1993 750SX Propeller, Intake Grate, Ride Plate Over the past 3 weeks, I took a moldy, dirty, broken '93 750SX and fixed it all with the help of some great people on these forums. Thank you all!



Before and After:



03.jpg IMG_1214.jpg



This past weekend, we took it out and it worked great! Actually, it did porpoise quite a bit, but I'm a bigger guy (6'3", 250 lbs).

Then I got home and noticed the pump nozzle was loose. That probably contributed to the rideability a bit.

I didn't notice it earlier (or it happened on the ride), but the lower screw was missing.



Super easy to fix, but why not upgrade? I could use some help and advice, please.



CURRENTLY (see photos at bottom)

Propeller: I'm not sure what's in there. Can anyone tell? I assume it's an upgrade since this ski has almost everything else upgraded.

Intake Grate: PJS - Any good? It's beat up.

Ride Plate: PJS - Any good?



UPGRADES

Again, I'm 6'3" and 250 lbs. My main goals should be getting out of the hole faster and rideability.

75% of the time, I'm riding lakes and rivers...mostly smooth. Every once in a while, I get out on Lake Michigan where the waves can be challenging.

I also understand that I need to ride, ride, ride. The more I ride, the better I'll get and the better I'll handle the ski.

BUT...I still want the best setup for my body type to start.

This website had a ton of great info: https://www.groupk.com/k750.htm



My conclusions so far:

Propeller: I read a bunch of forums and the Skat-Trak 9'-17' pitch seems to be the way to go. I really need to know what I have first.

Intake Grate: I read that the Jet Dynamics is the "deepest" one. https://www.blowsion.com/intake-grat...older-kawi-750

Ride Plate: Since I'm a bigger guy, I need an extended plate, right? Should help reduce the porpoising. Again, I read Jet Dynamics is very good.

Anything else? What about an Intake Pump Stuffer: https://www.vintagejetski.com/produc...-pump-stuffer/



Thanks!

Brian



IMG_1287.jpg IMG_1288.jpg IMG_1289.jpg IMG_1291.jpg IMG_1292.jpg IMG_1293.jpg IMG_1294.jpg IMG_1295.jpg IMG_1296.jpg #2 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2015 Location Huntsville AL Posts 522 Re: Project 1993 750SX Propeller, Intake Grate, Ride Plate looks good to me. you may just be able to see the stamp on the prop if you look from the exit nozzle. Worx makes a pretty long plate ... #307 i think. handling mods are all personal preference anyways.



