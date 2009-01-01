|
Went to start the ski yesterday and nothing happened.. Thought the batt might be dead so we gave it a good overnight charge,,,reads full voltage now.. Changed the starter solenoid with a good one, still nothing,,All the push button switches are working, ckd thru ohm meter.. Ski will turn over by arcing the 2 lugs atop the solenoid. Keeps blowing the 5amp fuse on the MPEM(speed limt/EC).. (Have read I believe its an internal diode or something )I have a few ones MPEMs from some 717s, but says not to use on 587.. Will it hurt anything to swap one over to c if the ski will at least turn over? Any thoughts on this problem?
