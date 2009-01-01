Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Possible bad MPEM 93 gts %amp fuse keeps blowing #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2012 Location texas Age 51 Posts 4 Possible bad MPEM 93 gts %amp fuse keeps blowing Went to start the ski yesterday and nothing happened.. Thought the batt might be dead so we gave it a good overnight charge,,,reads full voltage now.. Changed the starter solenoid with a good one, still nothing,,All the push button switches are working, ckd thru ohm meter.. Ski will turn over by arcing the 2 lugs atop the solenoid. Keeps blowing the 5amp fuse on the MPEM(speed limt/EC).. (Have read I believe its an internal diode or something )I have a few ones MPEMs from some 717s, but says not to use on 587.. Will it hurt anything to swap one over to c if the ski will at least turn over? Any thoughts on this problem? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

