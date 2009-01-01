 Wanted: SXR800 Driveshaft
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 01:50 PM #1
    Pictou
    Pictou is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Location
    Nova Scotia
    Posts
    28

    Wanted: SXR800 Driveshaft

    I broke my driveshaft in half the other day and I am looking for another one for my 2004 SXR800, if you have and want to sell send me a message, thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:31 PM #2
    dvmain02
    dvmain02 is offline
    Frequent Poster dvmain02's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2010
    Location
    southeastern CT
    Posts
    265

    Re: Wanted: SXR800 Driveshaft

    I have one in CT, pm for details
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 02:44 PM #3
    Pictou
    Pictou is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Location
    Nova Scotia
    Posts
    28

    Re: Wanted: SXR800 Driveshaft

    sent you a pm dvmain02
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 