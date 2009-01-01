|
Wanted: SXR800 Driveshaft
I broke my driveshaft in half the other day and I am looking for another one for my 2004 SXR800, if you have and want to sell send me a message, thanks
Frequent Poster
Re: Wanted: SXR800 Driveshaft
I have one in CT, pm for details
Re: Wanted: SXR800 Driveshaft
