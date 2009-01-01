Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Wanted: SXR800 Driveshaft #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2007 Location Nova Scotia Posts 28 Wanted: SXR800 Driveshaft I broke my driveshaft in half the other day and I am looking for another one for my 2004 SXR800, if you have and want to sell send me a message, thanks #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2010 Location southeastern CT Posts 265 Re: Wanted: SXR800 Driveshaft I have one in CT, pm for details #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2007 Location Nova Scotia Posts 28 Re: Wanted: SXR800 Driveshaft sent you a pm dvmain02 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

