Howdy, I'm a noob to this site as well as PWC's in general, but I have been in the jet boat scene for many years. I recently bought a Jet-N-Spray with a cracked engine block. With a little bit of research, I see that I can buy a 701 to replace it with. With advancements in hull design and efi motors making good power, etc. I'm VERY curious if it is feasible to pull the top cap of the Eckler and mate it to the bottom half of a modern PWC with some glass work. I wouldn't even begin to know which PWC's have a similar size and shape. Have any of you Eckler guys considered this? I'm sure most people would say, if you have a good modern ski, why would you screw it up with that old deck. But, there are some benefits, namely that the Eckler is actually titled and registered as a boat and not a PWC.



Any thoughts?

