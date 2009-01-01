Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB 650sx Hull #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2015 Location Southern California Posts 7 WTB 650sx Hull Hello, I'm looking for a 650sx hull as a project to build up. Doesn't have to be clean as I don't mind painting or doing glass work. Just need bare hull with hood and pole. Let me know what you have, I'm located in Southern California. Thanks. #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2012 Location Collinsville, Ok Age 43 Posts 54 Re: WTB 650sx Hull I posted in the wrong place. Look in the vintage section. I dont know if I can get a title. It used to be my brothers he gave to me 20 years ago.





Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2012 Location Collinsville, Ok Age 43 Posts 54 Re: WTB 650sx Hull I have the means to ship it, but bet it would be a fortune from Oklahoma.





