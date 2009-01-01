 WTB 650sx Hull
Thread: WTB 650sx Hull

  Today, 01:04 PM #1
    gedward
    WTB 650sx Hull

    Hello, I'm looking for a 650sx hull as a project to build up. Doesn't have to be clean as I don't mind painting or doing glass work. Just need bare hull with hood and pole. Let me know what you have, I'm located in Southern California. Thanks.
  Today, 01:34 PM #2
    jetsteve2011
    Re: WTB 650sx Hull

    I posted in the wrong place. Look in the vintage section. I dont know if I can get a title. It used to be my brothers he gave to me 20 years ago.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 01:36 PM #3
    jetsteve2011
    Re: WTB 650sx Hull

    I have the means to ship it, but bet it would be a fortune from Oklahoma.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
