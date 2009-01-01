 HELP SXR800 low end bog without partial choke
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 10:26 AM #1
    mharrison07
    mharrison07 is online now
    PWCToday Regular mharrison07's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2008
    Location
    yuba city, CA
    Age
    31
    Posts
    95

    HELP SXR800 low end bog without partial choke

    for the last 2 years i have been struggling to clear up a low end bog on an 06 sxr i rebuilt the carbs 2 years ago and since then it has had a low speed bog if i play with the throttle off idle it wants to stall out and die. runs great on the low end if i crack the choke 1/3. this tells me its lean its all stock with stock jetting etc. i looked to the pop off pressure and one carb was at 18 the other at 28, playing with springs i got them both at 28 which i know is low for factory specs. thinking i was headed in the right direction i took it out yesterday and the same thing no change. i also went ahead and threw new kits on it just to make sure i didnt overlook a diaphragm etc. i have played with the low speed screws from 1 to 1-1/4 with no change. also yesterday it would randomly surge on a WOT run almost throwing you over the handlepole. any help would be appreciated guys thanks.
    --2000 SXI PRO coffmans pipe, boyesen pro series, tapered nozzle, R&D Head, hull extenders, skegs, intake grate, ride plate, prop, reinforced hull....tons of little goodies
    --1990 440/650 conversion ski....
    --1994 750ss (AKA G/F's SKI)coffman pipe...etc
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:53 AM #2
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is online now
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    56
    Posts
    30,195

    Re: HELP SXR800 low end bog without partial choke

    Did you remove and clean the basket filters internal to the carb? Is there any inline filters added? Have you tried bypassing the fuel selector switch and going directly from tank to carb?
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:02 AM #3
    mharrison07
    mharrison07 is online now
    PWCToday Regular mharrison07's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2008
    Location
    yuba city, CA
    Age
    31
    Posts
    95

    Re: HELP SXR800 low end bog without partial choke

    johnny, yes the basket filters were replaced. i had a suspicion for the selector last year and replaced it. there are no added inline filters.
    --2000 SXI PRO coffmans pipe, boyesen pro series, tapered nozzle, R&D Head, hull extenders, skegs, intake grate, ride plate, prop, reinforced hull....tons of little goodies
    --1990 440/650 conversion ski....
    --1994 750ss (AKA G/F's SKI)coffman pipe...etc
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 12:01 PM #4
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is online now
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    56
    Posts
    30,195

    Re: HELP SXR800 low end bog without partial choke

    Only other thing I can think of is either something with the pulse line or the master carb diaphragm. Did you use an a/m carb kit?
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. cman

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 