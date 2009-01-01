for the last 2 years i have been struggling to clear up a low end bog on an 06 sxr i rebuilt the carbs 2 years ago and since then it has had a low speed bog if i play with the throttle off idle it wants to stall out and die. runs great on the low end if i crack the choke 1/3. this tells me its lean its all stock with stock jetting etc. i looked to the pop off pressure and one carb was at 18 the other at 28, playing with springs i got them both at 28 which i know is low for factory specs. thinking i was headed in the right direction i took it out yesterday and the same thing no change. i also went ahead and threw new kits on it just to make sure i didnt overlook a diaphragm etc. i have played with the low speed screws from 1 to 1-1/4 with no change. also yesterday it would randomly surge on a WOT run almost throwing you over the handlepole. any help would be appreciated guys thanks.