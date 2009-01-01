Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: HELP SXR800 low end bog without partial choke #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2008 Location yuba city, CA Age 31 Posts 95 HELP SXR800 low end bog without partial choke for the last 2 years i have been struggling to clear up a low end bog on an 06 sxr i rebuilt the carbs 2 years ago and since then it has had a low speed bog if i play with the throttle off idle it wants to stall out and die. runs great on the low end if i crack the choke 1/3. this tells me its lean its all stock with stock jetting etc. i looked to the pop off pressure and one carb was at 18 the other at 28, playing with springs i got them both at 28 which i know is low for factory specs. thinking i was headed in the right direction i took it out yesterday and the same thing no change. i also went ahead and threw new kits on it just to make sure i didnt overlook a diaphragm etc. i have played with the low speed screws from 1 to 1-1/4 with no change. also yesterday it would randomly surge on a WOT run almost throwing you over the handlepole. any help would be appreciated guys thanks. --2000 SXI PRO coffmans pipe, boyesen pro series, tapered nozzle, R&D Head, hull extenders, skegs, intake grate, ride plate, prop, reinforced hull....tons of little goodies

Did you remove and clean the basket filters internal to the carb? Is there any inline filters added? Have you tried bypassing the fuel selector switch and going directly from tank to carb?

johnny, yes the basket filters were replaced. i had a suspicion for the selector last year and replaced it. there are no added inline filters.

Only other thing I can think of is either something with the pulse line or the master carb diaphragm. Did you use an a/m carb kit?

