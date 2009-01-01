Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo Wake 155 stalling #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2020 Location NJ - New Jersey Age 59 Posts 3 Seadoo Wake 155 stalling My 2007 Wake 155 is stalling after running a while, maybe 30 minutes, it then stalls as if the key is being pulled, instantly stalling, sometimes I hear the single beep at the time, but not always. Can happen at idle or higher speed, so I don't think it is vibration or shock to a connection. It will not start up again/turn over until I remove and re-attach the key, then it starts right up and seems to run good only to stall again frequently. Also, sometimes it acts like it wants to stall, almost stops, but then I hear the double beep as if the key is being attached and it idles back up and continues to run. When I first attach the key, the display shows MAINTENANCE, then SENSOR with no codes. I checked it by attaching the key and banging on handle bars thinking maybe there is a bad connection there? No luck. Any ideas on what else to check? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) mikapugs Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules