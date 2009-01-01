|
WTP Polaris Virage / Genesis Reverse Handle, Reverse Cam Shaft, and Pinion
I am working on a 2002 Polaris Virage TXi:
Looking for a reverse handle, reverse cam shaft (attaches to handle), and the reverse pinion gear.
This is the same in ANY Polaris Virage (800 or 1200) or Genesis, carb or DI.
