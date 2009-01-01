Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Vx deluxe intermittent vibration #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2020 Location Delaware Posts 11 Vx deluxe intermittent vibration I have a 2007 vx deluxe that I bought this year. I only ran it a little bit before I noticed it was leaking at the thru hull fitting. So I replaced the thru hull fitting.i pressed on a new bearing, seals and bearing housing on the drive shaft. I put a new oem impeller and wear ring on it. I changed the spark plugs, oil and filter.



Since I have did all that, on four occasions at different speeds the whole jetski started violently vibrating. I would shut it off and as soon as I started it back up it would be fine. At first I chalked it up to just sucking something up like seaweed. But two of the times it happened there was no visible debris. Could it be something else?



Also at about 2000rpms the ski has a slight vibration. It is minimal but definitely noticeable. It always does it. But it's only at that rpm

