Seadoo HX wont start



I just purchased this 1996 seadoo HX. It started fine out of water but once I put it in the water it would die as soon as I give it gas. Now it wont even start out of the water.



It has perfect compression, has spark (looked a little weak but still there), and clearly its getting gas. I did take out the plugs and notice when I hit start it shoots out a ton of gas. See the video attached.



Well it should not shoot out any gas. That would be your problem. A flooding issue with the carbs. Are you sure it is gas and not water?

