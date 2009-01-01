|
Seadoo HX wont start
I just purchased this 1996 seadoo HX. It started fine out of water but once I put it in the water it would die as soon as I give it gas. Now it wont even start out of the water.
It has perfect compression, has spark (looked a little weak but still there), and clearly its getting gas. I did take out the plugs and notice when I hit start it shoots out a ton of gas. See the video attached.
i appreciate any tips.
Re: Seadoo HX wont start
Well it should not shoot out any gas. That would be your problem. A flooding issue with the carbs. Are you sure it is gas and not water?
Re: Seadoo HX wont start
I put a fresh rag over it and it was 100% only gas.
Originally Posted by Seadoo timebomb
Well it should not shoot out any gas. That would be your problem. A flooding issue with the carbs. Are you sure it is gas and not water?
