 Seadoo HX wont start
  Today, 09:17 PM
    Laxpro2
    Seadoo HX wont start



    I just purchased this 1996 seadoo HX. It started fine out of water but once I put it in the water it would die as soon as I give it gas. Now it wont even start out of the water.

    It has perfect compression, has spark (looked a little weak but still there), and clearly its getting gas. I did take out the plugs and notice when I hit start it shoots out a ton of gas. See the video attached.

    i appreciate any tips.
  Today, 09:38 PM
    Seadoo timebomb
    Re: Seadoo HX wont start

    Well it should not shoot out any gas. That would be your problem. A flooding issue with the carbs. Are you sure it is gas and not water?
  Today, 09:44 PM
    Laxpro2
    Re: Seadoo HX wont start

    Quote Originally Posted by Seadoo timebomb View Post
    Well it should not shoot out any gas. That would be your problem. A flooding issue with the carbs. Are you sure it is gas and not water?
    I put a fresh rag over it and it was 100% only gas.
