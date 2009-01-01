|
|
-
Sxr 800 turning
I have a 2006 sxr 800 that I have recently discovered bouy racing with. I have my first real race in two weeks. Right now the ski is completely stock. But I have been having a slight problem with it sliding thinking because Im a lighter rider and cant keep the pump booking up good. My question is should I do a ride plate or intake grate? I have been very competitive with other people that frequently race and have mods just looking to take it to the next level.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- Snopro2012
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules