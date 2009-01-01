I have a 2006 sxr 800 that I have recently discovered bouy racing with. I have my first real race in two weeks. Right now the ski is completely stock. But I have been having a slight problem with it sliding thinking because Im a lighter rider and cant keep the pump booking up good. My question is should I do a ride plate or intake grate? I have been very competitive with other people that frequently race and have mods just looking to take it to the next level.