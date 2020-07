Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Through hull bearing falures ? #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2011 Location Redding CA Age 39 Posts 4,850 Blog Entries 17 Through hull bearing falures ? Ski has lots of power almost brand new through hull bearing skindoes about 0-53 in a few seconds drive train was really smooth everything aligned perfect. Thinking tourque destroyed it



Sent from my LM-V600 using Tapatalk ( Girlfrends are cheap X2,s are expensive ) #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 56 Posts 30,189 Re: Through hull bearing falures ? I can only see torque destroying it if there is bad motor mount(s), if alignment was spot on. Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2005 Location Santa Barbara, Ca. Posts 2,735 Blog Entries 1 Re: Through hull bearing falures ? Yeah.. and the 1100s use the same bearings "Thanks" to Chris Newmiller @ Newmiller Machine Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules