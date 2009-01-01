Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 95 wave raider engine vibration #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Manitoba Age 40 Posts 10 95 wave raider engine vibration I recently had my engine rebuilt for my 1995 wave raider deluxe (62T/701). Everything from top to bottom was gone over, bottom end, new pistons, new jugs, both carbs rebuilt , new plugs, new fuel lines and filter etc..



I put the engine back into the ski this weekend and fired it up. After a few minutes of cranking and getting the lines primed, it fired up but with some significant engine vibration.



Now Im not experienced with these engines, this is the first one Ive done so this may be normal, but it seemed like a lot of vibration at idle. I adjusted the Idle screw when the ski was in the water and set it so that its just past the stalling point. It wants to go as soon as I press start! Which is a good thing.



Just looking for someone who has experience with these engines to let me know if this vibration is normal or not.



I adjusted the carbs to spec from the Yamaha manual so the settings on the carbs should be correct.



Couple things I thought of might cause this:



- drive shaft coupler - I did put a level on the drive shaft from the motor and the impeller shaft and it is level. Now the coupler is pushed together fairly snug, should there be any room between the engine shaft coupler and the impeller shaft coupler?



- Motor mounts - Possibly the motor mounts are bad? Not sure how to tell.... I also have several metal shims that came with the ski, so maybe I need to add those to the mounts???





This engine is brand new so I havent ridden the ski yet because I was concerned about this vibration and I didnt want to take it out for break in and have something catastrophic happen to the engine, costing me hours of time and more money to fix.



Iver attached a short video of the engine vibration.



Anyone know if this is normal ?



Thanks







trim.D2590F4F-57F1-4034-BF2E-84388F261067.MOV #2 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2002 Location Lake Conroe (Montgomery,) Texas Age 56 Posts 580 Re: 95 wave raider engine vibration I just watched your video and it does appear that your engine is vibrating more than my '94 Raider does. I'd go out and start my ski and compare however I'm out of ethanol free gasoline. I completely rebuilt both carburetors about 1 1/2 months ago and I'm not planning to run ethanol gas in this ski anymore.



Your engine sounds pretty much normal. 1994 Waveraider , 1997 GP1200

