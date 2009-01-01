I recently had my engine rebuilt for my 1995 wave raider deluxe (62T/701). Everything from top to bottom was gone over, bottom end, new pistons, new jugs, both carbs rebuilt , new plugs, new fuel lines and filter etc..
I put the engine back into the ski this weekend and fired it up. After a few minutes of cranking and getting the lines primed, it fired up but with some significant engine vibration.
Now Im not experienced with these engines, this is the first one Ive done so this may be normal, but it seemed like a lot of vibration at idle. I adjusted the Idle screw when the ski was in the water and set it so that its just past the stalling point. It wants to go as soon as I press start! Which is a good thing.
Just looking for someone who has experience with these engines to let me know if this vibration is normal or not.
I adjusted the carbs to spec from the Yamaha manual so the settings on the carbs should be correct.
Couple things I thought of might cause this:
- drive shaft coupler - I did put a level on the drive shaft from the motor and the impeller shaft and it is level. Now the coupler is pushed together fairly snug, should there be any room between the engine shaft coupler and the impeller shaft coupler?
- Motor mounts - Possibly the motor mounts are bad? Not sure how to tell.... I also have several metal shims that came with the ski, so maybe I need to add those to the mounts???
This engine is brand new so I havent ridden the ski yet because I was concerned about this vibration and I didnt want to take it out for break in and have something catastrophic happen to the engine, costing me hours of time and more money to fix.
Iver attached a short video of the engine vibration.
Anyone know if this is normal ?
Thanks
trim.D2590F4F-57F1-4034-BF2E-84388F261067.MOV