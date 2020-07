Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1100 zxi r&d rideplate and worx intake grate #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2007 Location Southern, Virginia Age 38 Posts 132 1100 zxi r&d rideplate and worx intake grate If there are any Kawasaki 1100 zxi riders out there I may have something you would be interested in. I have an r&d extended rideplate and worx intake grate for any years 750, 900 and 1100 zxi. Iím asking $75. Please text or call me at 1 434-298-1119 for pictures. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules