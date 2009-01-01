 750 sxi with 48 mikuni/Novi single carb tuning help!!
  Today, 12:24 PM #1
    Kptryn2btme
    750 sxi with 48 mikuni/Novi single carb tuning help!!

    Hey guys wondering if anyone has any jetting specs that could help me out. I have a 750 with r&d intake, flame arrestor, factory pipe, msd enhancer and msd coil. Don't have a clue what needle or jets I should be running. Any help would be greatly appreciated!!
  Today, 12:40 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    Re: 750 sxi with 48 mikuni/Novi single carb tuning help!!

    What is in it now? 48s typically run with a 2.5ns and 115g spring.
