Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: how do you remove magneto cover without removing engine or oil pump? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2012 Location Buck County PA Posts 29 how do you remove magneto cover without removing engine or oil pump? 97 Gsx reading 0 ohms between pickup coil black yellow/yellow white. The service manual says you can service this without removing engine, but the case is front engine mount. what is the proper procedure to remove this case without removing the oil pump and engine #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,338 Re: how do you remove magneto cover without removing engine or oil pump? You have to pull the front of the engine up , I usually use a cherry picker and a strap around the exhaust pipe but you could also use a 2x4 that will reach across the dseat opening and a ratchet strap or put a block of wood under the engine to support it. Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

