Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Hull quesiton #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Nashville, TN Posts 28 Hull quesiton Tried to search but nothing really came back... The hull inserts that hold the ride plate came loose. I am assuming I just need to use a marine grade epoxy to put them back in? They have never been retreated and are OG from 87 (whatever Kawi used is some good sh*t).



Thanks in advance. #2 Top Dog Join Date Jun 2010 Location Puyallup WA Age 42 Posts 1,313 Re: Hull quesiton You can use marine epoxy to reinsert those. However, dealing with epoxy and the insert might be challenging. I recommend the over sized inserts you can purchase from John at RCJS/WATCON . The threads on those oversized inserts really hold tight in the hull. There are additional bolts that go inside the oversized hull inserts. Everything is in the box you order from him. 1990 JS440 (Original Owner) PJS Ski (Peek at photo album)

1989 JS550 "Haulin' Harry G's" Westcoast Ski (Peek at photo album)

1986 JS550 (Oldest daughter's Ski)

1976 JS440 (Youngest daughter's ski)



2011 GREAT LAKES WATERCROSS TOUR - Vintage 550 1st Overall

2013 GREAT LAKES WATERCROSS TOUR - Novice Ski Lites 3rd Overall (KAW SXR #147)

Thanks to SPONSOR S.Hyke Performace Racing Products

