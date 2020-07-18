Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 Seadoo Challenger Not Starting (Video) #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location Canada Posts 3 1996 Seadoo Challenger Not Starting (Video) Hey everyone!



So last year I bought a 1996 Seadoo Challenger with a single 787. It had some issues outlined in this video:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qhs2KrwtaOg



This season to address those issues I did the following:



Before storage I did:



- Fuel was put in last year and fuel stabilizer was added.

- Engine was fogged before storage.

- Antifreeze was also put in before storage.



After Storage:



- Replace water regulator with one purchased from Nick at Westside Powersports

- Replaced Fuel Selector with an OEM one from seadoo.

- Replaced Fuel filter assembly including filter with OEM one from seadoo.

- Cleaned the Rave Valves and reinstalled

- Took out carbs cleaned them and cleaned the filters inside the carbs and reinstalled.

- Syphoned old oil out as it was the wrong oil (blue) and put in XPS oil

- Changed spark plugs with NGK BR8ES plugs.



Anyway Boat started fine outside of the water after all these things this season. However today I went to put it into the water and it started for 5 seconds and died and it wouldnt restart, battery is fully charged and cranks the engine just fine, but it wont start I noticed that after spraying starting fluid into the carbs and holding both the throttle and the choke in the fully open position it would start up but the minute I let off the choke or throttle it will die. I also noticed there is a bit of water thats getting into the boat and engine bay area. But i cant locate where its coming from and when i shut the engine off the water seems to disappear.



Boat looks flawless after all I have done to it (redid seats, upgraded stereo, gps)



This Video added for further clarification:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WKuoBHzMko0





UPDATE July 18 2020: So during the second tear down i noticed that the pulse line had come undone which flooded the carbs with fuel. I then reopened the carbs and cleaned them out again, and carefully inspected all parts of the carbs and they look in very good condition. i re-hooked everything up and made sure my oil, throttle, and choke are adjusted to factory specs. put my brand new spark plugs back in and now the engine cranks but no fire at all even after spraying a couple of shots of quick fire (starter fluid) into the carbs. I get the engine to crank but it wont start at all. any suggestions ?



Any help would really be appreciated I would like to get this thing going before summer is over .



Any help would really be appreciated, Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules